Amazon partners with Ageas, LV and Co-op on home insurance launch

Amazon has moved into the UK home and contents insurance market with the launch of Amazon Insurance Store and promised more is yet to come.

The tech giant has partnered with Ageas, LV and Co-op for the rollout of the price comparison service and committed that more insurers will be added to the store early next year.

Amazon’s entry into the market has been long touted. In 2017 Insurance Age reported on Amazon advertising jobs to build an insurance team to disrupt the sector.

In 2018 reports suggested it was targeting the home insurance market and considering the launch of a price comparison site.

According to Amazon, its new