Amazon partners with Ageas, LV and Co-op on home insurance launch
Amazon has moved into the UK home and contents insurance market with the launch of Amazon Insurance Store and promised more is yet to come.
The tech giant has partnered with Ageas, LV and Co-op for the rollout of the price comparison service and committed that more insurers will be added to the store early next year.
Amazon’s entry into the market has been long touted. In 2017 Insurance Age reported on Amazon advertising jobs to build an insurance team to disrupt the sector.
In 2018 reports suggested it was targeting the home insurance market and considering the launch of a price comparison site.
According to Amazon, its new
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Biba vows to fight for brokers in FCA meeting on fair value assessments
- Insurers and brokers detail employee help amid cost-of-living crisis
- Stonegate BI judgement criticised for giving insurers potential furlough 'windfall'
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Introduction
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Analysis
- Aviva adds Dave Martin as Gareth Hemming exits
- NFP acquires one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire