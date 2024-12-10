Review of the Year 2024: Pen Underwriting’s Nick Wright

Nick Wright, chief development officer at Pen Underwriting, questions the market’s short memory with regards boom-and-bust; is interested in the future of PIB and pan-European consolidation; and offers a pitch to take part in Bear Grylls’s The Island.

What has been your highlight of 2024?

May was frenetic but fantastic, with a great British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference and finalising the deal to bring the Wrightway business into the Pen family, which gave us our first on-the-ground presence in Ireland and further expanded our range of niche specialisms.

October’s Broker Summit was another highlight, and not just for being on my Midlands home turf. We came away with invaluable insights from senior broking leaders and feeling like we