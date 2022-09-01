Biba encourages brokers to use its flood directory
Registration for the directory was opened in October last year by Biba, Flood Re and the Association of British Insurers. The directory is designed to provide a route to access cover for consumers who are struggling to obtain flood insurance.
Graeme Trudgill, Biba’s executive director stated that when designing the directory Biba, Flood Re and ABI created a vetting system where only suitable firms were added, and they had to be FCA regulated.
He continued: “We vetted several insurers and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Zego partners with QBE
- GRP posts £201m turnover ahead of Brown & Brown sale
- Worries remain on subsidence but claims volume still uncertain
- Romero on track to double its business
- Ecclesiastical adds to HNW offering
- Companies House says sorry and deletes Gallagher strike-off notice
- Stubben Edge Group acquires Bonhill Group’s Business Solutions & Governance Division