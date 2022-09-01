Biba encourages brokers to use its flood directory

Registration for the directory was opened in October last year by Biba, Flood Re and the Association of British Insurers. The directory is designed to provide a route to access cover for consumers who are struggling to obtain flood insurance.

Graeme Trudgill, Biba’s executive director stated that when designing the directory Biba, Flood Re and ABI created a vetting system where only suitable firms were added, and they had to be FCA regulated.

He continued: “We vetted several insurers and