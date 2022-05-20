Zurich to sell Russian business to local team and exit market
Under its new owners, the business will operate independently under a different brand, while Zurich will no longer conduct business operations in Russia.
Zurich said in February that it planned to pull out of the Russian market as a response to the attack on Ukraine. It also stopped taking on new customers or renewing existing business in the region.
The transaction will allow the new company to retain a professional team and to continue to serve the Russian market, Zurich stated.
Zurich
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Premier League football clubs open court claim against insurers
- Aviva grows UK GWP by 4% in Q1
- Michael Gove slams "neither fair nor decent" high premiums for leaseholders
- Aviva halfway to regional underwriter recruitment target
- People Moves: 16 - 20 May 2022
- Das LEI reports comprehensive £4.3m loss for 2021
- PIB adds to Spanish portfolio