Burnley and Blackburn CII branch to close
The Insurance Institute of Burnley and Blackburn was founded in 1930 and the closure will affect 336 members who will be transferred to the Bolton institute or another branch of their choosing.
There remain 55 local insurance institutes throughout the UK.
The local institute networks are run independently of the CII, with the specific remit to provide their membership with extensive access to CPD, networking opportunities and social engagement.
The decision to close the body was taken last
