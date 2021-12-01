People Moves: 29 November - 3 December 2021

Featuring: Sicsic, Hiscox, Willis Towers Watson, Canopius

Sicsic Advisory names new partner

Financial services risk and regulation consultancy Sicsic Advisory has appointed James Maxwell as partner, to lead its operational resilience and risk control practice.

Most recently, Maxwell worked as interim chief risk officer (CRO) at Lloyd’s insurer MS Amlin and, prior to that, he was partner at PwC, where he led its governance, risk, and controls risk assurance proposition for insurers. He also