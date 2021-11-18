Foley flags Axa transformation programme

Tara Foley joined Axa as its CEO for retail with oversight of the home and motor markets back when the UK was in lockdown in 2020.

She told Insurance Age that brokers are a “vital” part of Axa’s strategy going forward and stated that the insurer was looking to move forward with a transformation plan that takes in its product offering, digitisation and a nod to the ESG agenda.

She commented: “I’d like to get across the message that we have. We are investing significantly in our business and