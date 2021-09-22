Allianz updates fleet products to include electric vehicles

Allianz Insurance has enhanced its Motor Fleet (15 or more vehicles) and Small Fleet (4-14 vehicles) products to provide cover for electric vehicles.

The provider noted that, in addition to the standard benefits of an Allianz policy, the specialist EV cover includes third-party liability during charging, as well as damage cover for cables, connectors and electric wallboxes located at the insured’s premises or employee’s home (with the insured’s agreement).

Wordings

Allianz stated that it has