Zurich replaces Axa as AIUA capacity provider

Zurich has signed a long-term agreement with AIUA, a specialist underwriter for agricultural and farm insurance.

The five-year deal with AIUA, which forms part of The Ardonagh Group and is a trading style of its Geo Underwriting arm, is worth £105m of gross written premium over five years and is effective immediately.

Zurich detailed that it takes over from previous capacity provided by Axa.

Under the agreement, Zurich will provide sole underwriting capacity to the North Yorkshire-based