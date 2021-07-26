Allianz adds tracker to claims hub

Allianz Insurance has added present position trackers to its Claims Hub, allowing brokers to get live status updates on five key aspects of motor claims.

The insurer detailed that the claims journey is mapped along five stages: policy cover, liability, vehicle, third party, and recovery. The digital platform pulls information from the system so that brokers can have the latest on each or all five aspects.

According to Allianz, with one click, brokers may find out if a claim has been validated