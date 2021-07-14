Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe partners with ibott for shared mobility products

Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe (AND-E) and its subsidiary, Toyota Insurance Services (TIS), have recently partnered with ibott, part of Apollo, in order to develop a range of products for the shared mobility sector.

The partnership will be initially focused on the UK, the firms reporting plans to extend throughout Europe later in 2021. It is said to provide insurance solutions for companies serving the modern mobility market and recognise the growing move towards ‘usership’ rather than ownership.