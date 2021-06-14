Polaris reports post-lockdown boost in SME insurance volumes

The number of e-traded policies bought by SMEs and tradespeople rebounded as the UK prepared to come out of lockdown, according to figures from Polaris.

However, the organisation noted that volumes in some trades are still lower than their pre-pandemic levels.

Polaris explained that the number of policies traded on its imarket solution, which connects broker software platforms to insurer systems, reached a record high in March 2021, with over 49,000 policies written, beating the previous