Saga appoints CEO

Saga Insurance has hired Steve Kingshott as its CEO.

He is currently the CEO of Tesco Underwriting and chief insurance officer at Tesco Bank and has more than 30 years’ experience in the insurance sector.

Saga Insurance has been without a CEO since Cheryl Agius departed for personal reasons after just over a year in post.

At Tesco Underwriting, Kingshott led the bank’s insurance joint venture with Ageas UK for the past five years, and oversaw the acquisition of the business by the bank in May