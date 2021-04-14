Q&A - Marshmallow's Oliver Kent-Braham

Why was Marshmallow built and what customers are you targeting?

We met a whole bunch of people who had problems with their insurers and we just felt the whole industry was a bit broken.

As we got more and more into the industry, we saw that there were segments of customers that were really overcharged, so we started by providing insurers for expats, low-income people, unemployed people, areas of customers that were treated unfairly by the insurance industry. We think we are cheaper, faster and