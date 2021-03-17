Insurance Age

Amanda Blanc becomes Women in Finance Champion

Amanda Blanc
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva boss Amanda Blanc has been appointed as HM Treasury’s new Women in Finance Champion to spearhead efforts to increase gender diversity across UK financial services.

She succeeds Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, who will continue to support the charter as an advisor.

HM Treasury detailed that signatories to the charter commit to help women progress into senior roles, to set targets for gender diversity and report on their progress towards these.

It added that there are now over 400 signatories

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. BGL Group confirms redundancy consultation
  2. Partners& creates northern hub with fresh deal
  3. Arch develops transport and logistics division
  4. Sabre reports profit fall as results are "heavily disrupted" by the pandemic
  5. Turnover and profit up at Romero
  6. Scheme developed to help women return to insurance
  7. Barriers to helping vulnerable customers highlighted

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: