Amanda Blanc becomes Women in Finance Champion

Aviva boss Amanda Blanc has been appointed as HM Treasury’s new Women in Finance Champion to spearhead efforts to increase gender diversity across UK financial services.

She succeeds Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, who will continue to support the charter as an advisor.

HM Treasury detailed that signatories to the charter commit to help women progress into senior roles, to set targets for gender diversity and report on their progress towards these.

It added that there are now over 400 signatories