Mark Wilson's Abacai buys Dayinsure

Abacai Group, launched last month by former Aviva CEO Mark Wilson and Sun Capital Partners, has confirmed it is set to buy motor provider Dayinsure in a deal backed by CVC Credit.

Dayinsure was founded in 2005, with Aviva as its sole underwriter, and specialises in temporary cover for cars, vans, motorhomes, learner drivers and business car insurance.

Abacai detailed that the business is also strong in IT and data analytics.

Dayinsure is the group’s first acquisition and Abacai explained it