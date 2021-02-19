Broker wordings behind Allianz's Covid-19 BI claims hit
Allianz has not felt a huge impact from the Supreme Court business interruption judgment, according to UK CEO Jon Dye.
However, he stated that the insurer had seen a surge in claims after the judgment was published in January.
The provider received around 3,000 additional claims from policyholders, but Dye explained that only around 100 of them will provide cover. In total, 200 of Allianz’s BI claims were affected by the test case.
“That’s simply because the press reporting was ‘massive boost
