Orbit Underwriting goes into voluntary liquidation

Orbit Underwriting has entered voluntary liquidation following the conclusion of a delayed administrators report into the business.

The report, from administrators, CG & Co, which was originally due to be completed in November 2019, was finalised last month.

Last year the administrators extended the period by 12 months hoping to add to the £7.43m already raised for creditors from the firm.

Directors

The document showed that the Secretary of State has accepted the disqualification of three of