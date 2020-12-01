Axa well positioned for post Covid-19 growth claims Buberl as 2023 strategy revealed

Axa is “very well positioned to capture post Covid-19 growth” according to chief executive officer Thomas Buberl as he revealed the insurer’s 2023 strategy to investors this morning (1 December).

On the back of what he described as a successful transformation of the Group through the previous Ambition 2020 plan – shifting the profile towards technical risks, simplifying the organisation and scaling innovation – he described Axa as a simpler, more focused business with the right scale across