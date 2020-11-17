Insurers launch their appeals as FCA BI Supreme Court battle begins

The Supreme Court appeal is slated to run for four days this week and is being heard by Lords Reed, Hodge, Briggs, Hamblen and Leggatt.

All three insurers on Monday contended that, while their wordings provide cover for occurrences of notifiable diseases within a 25-mile radius of the insured premises, such cases could not be said to be the cause of business interruption losses suffered as a result of government lockdown measures.

QBE

Beginning Monday’s proceedings, Michael Crane QC laid out