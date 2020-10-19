Insurance Age

Search underway for new RSA chairman - report

Exit sign
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

RSA chairman Martin Scicluna is set to leave the business next year, according to a report by Sky News.

The provider has reportedly hired headhunters as part of a search for a replacement for Scicluna.

Sources told Sky that former trade minister Baroness Fairhead was one of the contenders for the role.

RSA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Court case
The provider is one of the insurers involved in the Financial Conduct Authority’s business interruption test case.

Earlier

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Blog: The rising business case for electric fleets
  2. Blog: The hardening high risk liability market and how brokers can help
  3. Video: Adapting and thriving amid Covid-19
  4. Video: Do brokers remain optimistic following the Covid-19 breakout?
  5. Clear Group 2019 results highlight growth
  6. Blog: Diversity and inclusion
  7. Blog: Black History Month and what it means for us.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: