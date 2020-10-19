Search underway for new RSA chairman - report
RSA chairman Martin Scicluna is set to leave the business next year, according to a report by Sky News.
The provider has reportedly hired headhunters as part of a search for a replacement for Scicluna.
Sources told Sky that former trade minister Baroness Fairhead was one of the contenders for the role.
RSA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.
Court case
The provider is one of the insurers involved in the Financial Conduct Authority’s business interruption test case.
Earlier
