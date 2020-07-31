Pen increases solicitors’ PI capacity to more than £100m
Pen Underwriting has secured an enhanced multi-year capacity deal that will enable it to write 20% more premium for solicitors’ professional indemnity (PI) on an annual basis.
The move takes its capacity up to more than £100m over three years and is backed by A-rated security.
Footprint
Pen said it will use the new capacity to offer primary cover up to £3m across the full spectrum of its diverse underwriting footprint – providing protection to everyone from sole practitioners right up to firms
