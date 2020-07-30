Lloyd’s Dive In festival opens registration

Registration for the insurance industry’s festival for Diversity and Inclusion, Dive In, is now open.

The festival, developed by Lloyd’s to drive diversity across the market will take place using a virtual format.

Participants globally will now be able to attend any one of over 90 virtual events taking place in over 30 countries from the 22-24 September.

Each event in the three-day virtual festival have a capacity of up to 600.

Speakers and facilitators include former UK Education