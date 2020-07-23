Covid-19 hit pushes Beazley into pre-tax loss in H1 2020

Provider expects its pandemic-related losses to amount to $170m as it takes underwriting action in its liability lines of business.

Beazley has reported a pre-tax loss of $13.8m (£10.8m) for the first six months of 2020 (H1 2019: profit of $166.4m).

The provider also explained that impact from claims arising from Covid-19 had driven its combined operating ratio to 107%, compared to 100% in the first half of last year.

Beazley estimated that its pandemic-related losses to amount to $170m net of reinsurance split between political, accident and contingency ($70m) and marine, property and reinsurance ($100m).

Action

However, it added that there was still uncertainty around how Covid-19 will affect liability lines of business.

As a result, Beazley stated it will take underwriting action on its liability classes of business to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

In May, Beazley raised £247m through a placing and subscription of new ordinary shares. It stated that the funds will be used to position the business for organic growth and strengthen the balance sheet in light of continued uncertainty arising from Covid-19.

Going back to the financial results, the provider also reported a 12% increase in gross written premiums to $1.7bn in H1 2020 (H1 2019: $1.5bn).

Net premiums written grew by 8% to $1.3bn (H1 2019: $1.2bn).

Rates

Beazley CEO Andrew Horton commented: “Beazley achieved strong premium growth of 12% in the first half of 2020, with three of our seven divisions achieving double digit growth.

“Rates on renewals continue to increase across the market with average rate increases of 11% seen across our business as a whole. Our investments returned 1.4% for the first six months against the backdrop of a volatile investment market.”

He continued: ”The first half of 2020 was defined by Covid-19 and claims arising from the pandemic have driven the combined ratio to 107%, with Beazley recording a loss before tax of $13.8m. Despite this we expect a combined ratio of around 100% should be achievable for the full year.”

In January this year, Beazley announced it was pulling out of a number of marine lines in the UK including regional cargo, regional freight liability and regional commercial hull.

A month later, Horton said the provider remained committed to regional brokers through its Birmingham office as Beazley posted a 250% jump in pre-tax profit for the full year 2019.

