George Culmer becomes Aviva chairman

Aviva has announced the appointment of George Culmer as non-executive chairman with effect from the 27 May 2020, following the Aviva AGM.

Culmer replaced Sir Adrian Montague who will retire from the Board on 31 May this year - a move originally announced in January.

Career

According to Aviva, Culmer brings extensive experience in insurance and broader financial services to the role.

He is currently Aviva’s senior independent non-executive director, a role he assumed in January 2020.

He originally joined the provider as a NED in September 2019. Culmer is also a non-executive director of Rolls Royce Holdings.

In addition he was previously CFO of Lloyds Banking Group, and CFO of RSA Insurance Group.

Culmer has also had senior roles at Zurich Financial Services and Prudential.

Aviva stated that the appointment of Culmer follows a thorough external and internal selection process led by the Nomination and Governance Committee of the Board. The move has been approved by the PRA and FCA.

In addition, the Board has initiated a process to appoint a senior independent non-executive director to succeed Culmer.

Leadership

Culmer commented: “I am honoured to be appointed Aviva’s chairman. I would like to thank Adrian Montague for his service to Aviva over the last seven years and his leadership during a period of considerable change.

“Aviva’s purpose for more than 320 years has been to support its customers and communities when it really matters and throughout their lives. This has never been more important than it is today during these current challenging times.”

He continued: “I will work closely with Maurice [Tulloch, Aviva CEO] and the management team to ensure Aviva continues to be there to support and deliver for all our customers, our colleagues and our shareholders.”

Montague added: “After five years as chairman, and with a refreshed board in place, it is the right time for me to step down.

“George has deep experience of insurance and financial services and is an outstanding choice to succeed me. Aviva has a strong franchise, a purpose that has never been more relevant and great opportunities for the future. It has been a privilege to serve as chairman.”

