Covid-19 Broker Impact Survey

How have brokers been both challenged and supported as the industry gets to grips with adapting to the demands of coronavirus?

The coronavirus has up-ended the world with the pandemic ripping through countries and tearing up industries and ways of life.

Insurance Age asked our readers how the crisis had hit them and affected how they work.

Prior to the formal lockdown on 23 March many businesses began to explore how staff might be able to work from home and avoid public places.

Our survey showed that the vast majority of the 216 respondents (88%) were working full time at home during the period. Only 6% have been forced to go to the office with the remaining 6% mixing home-working with going into their usual workplace.

Those who were working at home were asked to rank how easy the transition was from one (not easy) to five (very easy).

It seemed the majority had a positive experience with an average score of 4.3 for ease of transition. Just 4% suggested the move was difficult ranking one and two.

Brokers were asked: “What could have made the transition to working from home easier?”

Issues

While a number commented they were happy with the process other pointed to niggles with technology, general comfort and the need for paperless systems. However, that last point conflicted with a proportion who suggested better printing facilities would have eased the load.

One respondent answered: “Not having a paper based filing system.”

Another suggested: “Owning more laptops before the outbreak began”

Other issues were out of the hands of the employers such as issues with slow broadband and wifi or a poor phone signal.

Physical comfort was another worry with some saying they needed a desk or more space. Other requested two screens to make the day-to-day tasks easier to complete.

The government has said key workers can go in to their workplaces if essential. Just over half of those who completed our survey said they were not key workers. Somewhat concerningly, almost 10% didn’t know. The remainder insisted they were key workers.

Claims

In terms of insurer response to claims the picture was not pretty. Most brokers were dissatisfied with how their provider was processing their claims with insurers given an average score of 2.5 out of five for their performance so far. Our story, published 13 May, shared insight into brokers’ views of the "abysmal and incoherent" claims experience during Covid-19.

Brokers have previously reported increased workloads due to queries coming in about Covid-19 cover from clients.

Anecdotally, we have been informed that furlough has mostly been affecting staff in customer facing roles such as receptionists.

The survey asked about the furlough experience of the broker sector, specifically: “To the best of your knowledge what percentage of your employer’s staff have been furloughed?”

Just over half of respondents (51%) reported their firm had not accessed the government furlough scheme.

The remaining 49% offered a more mixed view. 27% suggested between 1% and 10% of the workforce was put on furlough. At the other end of the spectrum 2.3% said more than 60% of staff were not being paid by the emergency government scheme (see graph).

Challenges

We also wanted to learn what key challenges brokers were facing as they navigated the coronavirus crisis. They were asked to rank a series of scenarios from one to four. As the chart shows the main concern, as Insurance Age has already reported, was the increased volume of queries. The particular issue scored 466 out of 500.

A close second with 441 were “difficult trading conditions”. In third place brokers were worried about clients trying to reduce premiums.

The chart shows staff sickness due to Covid-19 came in at number ten with claims hitting number five.

Software houses came out of the survey fairly well.

The majority (47.4%) used Acturis, 16% were on Open GI, and 11.9% used Applied Systems with 10.3% on SSP and 1.5% using CDL. The remainder used another unspecified provider.

Software

Respondents were asked; “how easy has the transition from office to remote working been using this system?”

When asked to rank how simple the move to home working had been 66.2% said it had been “very easy” with a further 18.5% suggesting is was “easy”. Overall the software houses scored 4.6 out of 5 for ease of transition.

Many comments were positive with some describing the move to remote working as "seamless" while others suggested "nothing" needed to be done to improve the experience.

One respondent commented: "We have had a few days where the system has dropped but overall our providers have been brilliant."

However, it was not plain sailing for all. A few were negative. One broker said: "It's still rubbish. Scrap it and use something fit for this century."

Another stated: "Forget the nonsense security model that prevents access from anywhere."

Turning to networking, many brokers had been set to attend the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference to be held in Manchester last week (12 – 14 May).

Finally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was cancelled. Fewer than half of our respondents were planning to make the journey to the North West for the event (39.7%).

Those that had booked a place said the things they would miss most were “networking with insurers” and “learning about new products”. Of the options given the thing the brokers said they would miss the least was “making deals”.