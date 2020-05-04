Covid-19: Hiscox BI pressure groups join forces

Hiscox Action Group and the Night Time Industries Association, representing more than 500 businesses, have agreed to work together to challenge Hiscox’s business interruption stance.

According to the pressure groups, the alliance will allow for the sharing of information, the pooling of resources and closer collaborations in the legal actions being brought against Hiscox.

Legal

Both Hiscox Action Group and the NTIA, alongside its broker NDML, have appointed QCs and are planning class actions to challenge declined BI claims following the Covid-19 pandemic which saw many businesses forced to close due to the government imposed lockdown.

The two groups represent over 500 Hiscox policy holders with total insurance cover of over £50m.

Philip Kolvin QC of Cornerstone Barristers is acting on behalf of the NTIA. He commented: “The Hiscox policies we are relying on clearly cover government closure due to the coronavirus. I hope very much that these claims can be met soon, and in full, to avoid the need for litigation.”

Funding

The Hiscox Action Group recently instructed Mishcon de Reya as legal counsel and has organised funding for the legal action with Harbour, a litigation funder.

Richard Leedham is the Mishcon de Raya partner leading the action. He commented: “I welcome this alliance with NTIA. Hiscox has said that it did not intend to cover what has happened. This is irrelevant.

“We are looking at what is in the contract. Hiscox has provided a very broad form of wording and its natural meaning would cover someone whose business was interrupted by the lockdown.”

Response

Hiscox has previously stated that its commercial policies do not cover SMEs for pandemic. It has predicted a $175m payout for Covid-19 related claims.

Since the pandemic gripped the world business interruption cover has become the major talking point of the insurance world. Hiscox has borne the brunt of the criticism but a number of other providers have also found themselves in the firing line including RSA and QBE.

The British Insurance Brokers Association suggested that the industry’s reputation was “getting hammered” over BI. The Association of British Insurers also received criticism for the tone of its messaging around business interruption cover.

As the crisis began to take hold a number of insurers confirmed their position surrounding BI cover to Insurance Age on 9 March. However, at that time Hiscox did not respond to the request for comment.

Trigger

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA, said: “This alliance will ratchet up the pressure on Hiscox. These policies have clearly been triggered and we are determined to do everything we can to get Hiscox to pay out quickly and in full.”

Mark Killick, of the Hiscox Action Group Steering Committee, added: “Hiscox’s behaviour has been disgraceful and is threatening thousands of UK businesses. By working together with the NTIA, we hope to force Hiscox to do the right thing before it is too late for many of our members.”

