Outgoing Ageas CEO Andy Watson hailed for his broker focus

Sector also welcomes Ant Middle, who is set to take over the reins in June.

Brokers have praised outgoing Ageas UK chief executive officer, Andy Watson, for being supportive of the broking channel during his seven years at the helm of the provider.

It was announced on 7 April that Watson is set to leave Ageas this summer to focus on further education and non-executive roles.

Ian Donaldson, CEO of Ardonagh-owned Atlanta Group, described Watson as a “good leader” of Ageas and “a good friend” of Atlanta’s.

Watson, who took over the reins from former boss Barry Smith, has been CEO of the provider for over seven years.

Donaldson commented: “Stepping into the shoes of Barry Smith is never easy for anybody.

“Barry is a very flamboyant character and Andy is quite different but he’s been a very safe set of hands and did a great job for Ageas in his time there.”

He added that Watson had been “very vocal with the broker fraternity and very positive towards the brokers”.

Turbulent

In addition, Be Wiser chairman Mark Bower-Dyke argued that Watson had “steered the ship through some turbulent and difficult times”.

Ageas UK underwent a significant restructure in 2018, when it moved to a centralised functional structure working across the three core channels of broker, partnerships and direct.

At the same time, Francois Xavier-Boisseau, CEO insurance, also announced his retirement, with brokers saying he would be a “big loss” to the insurer.

At the start of last year, Ageas confirmed it was to close its operations in Stoke-on-Trent and Port Solent. At the time it expected the decision to lead to up to 430 redundancies.

The provider said the review of the business had been prompted by both the reduction in demand from customers wanting to buy insurance over the telephone and the increased business efficiency created by its simplification work and investment in technology.

Bower-Dyke stated: “It’s a lot stronger for him having been there. He’s very capable. When you think of all the changes that have happened since Barry Smith left, it’s been huge and he’s overseen the whole of that.”

Meanwhile, Carl Shuker, CEO of A-Plan, stated that Watson had been an “impressive ambassador” for Ageas.

Adding that he was surprised to see the CEO step down he continued: “I felt disappointed because he’s done a great job, but he has his reasons.”

“He has refocused and reshaped the business and I think he’s given it a very positive future,” he continued.

Stoke-on-Trent

Last July, Atlanta stated that it would take over the lease of Ageas’ Stoke office and offer employment to the majority of the staff working there.

Donaldson noted that it had been a “successful move”, adding: “That was something myself and Andy and Ant worked really closely on.”

In its latest set of financial results, Ageas reported a 21% profit fall in 2019 due to claims inflation and unexpected large losses in its motor book.

Succession

Watson is being succeeded by Ant Middle, currently chief customer officer at Ageas, who is taking over the CEO post from 1 June this year.

Shuker described Middle as a “worthy successor” and added that the move was a testament to the provider’s succession planning.

“It’s a good sign for the future continuity for the business, and he’s someone we can work with and trust.”

In addition, Donaldson noted that Middle will be a “good balance between a Barry and an Andy”, and added that the new CEO is also broker-focused.

“I know Ant well and we find it comforting that he’s coming in, because we know he wants to keep working with brokers,” Donaldson added.

He continued: “We’re confident that he’ll want to keep growing with brokers that want to grow profitably with Ageas.”

Middle has been with the provider since 2014, when he joined as managing director of partnerships.

Changes

In Donaldson’s view Ageas is a “sensible” insurer when it comes to succession planning, adding that it often promotes from within and appoints people that are well-known in the industry.

He further hoped that Middle would “keep the ship quite stable”, highlighting that the business recently restructured its broker-facing team.

“I wouldn’t imagine there’d be lots of changes because those changes that have been made recently, with the departure of Chris Dobson, were done under the watchful eye of Ant anyway, he will have had input on that,” he stated.

Similarly, Shuker did not expect to see any changes that would have a big impact on brokers.

“We have a good relationship with them that goes back many years and we have a nice sized account that performs nicely for them and broker distribution is an important channel for them,” he noted.

Bower-Dyke agreed that Middle is “hugely qualified” to take over the role, adding: “Looking around for the ideal replacement, they found a person within their own organisation which is quite unusual.

“I can’t think of anyone else in the industry that would do the job better than him.”

