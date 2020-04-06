Commercial director Euros Jones leaves LV
Move comes after LV completes the transfer of its commercial lines business to Allianz.
LV Broker has confirmed that commercial lines director Euros Jones has left the business.
Jones joined LV in October 2015 after previously working as head of regional operations at Arista. He took over the commercial director post from Mike Crane, who moved into a managing director role at LV.
LV has recently completed the transfer of its commercial lines business to Allianz after entering a joint venture with the provider in 2017.
In a LinkedIn post published on 3 April, Jones confirmed that he had officially left the company that week.
Transformation
Jones stated: “I leave the business with much sadness, however it has been an enjoyable and memorable experience.
“During my time at LV, we successfully developed the LV commercial business and I led a great team through significant transformation following the acquisition of LV Commercial.”
He continued: “I have been very lucky to have worked with some fantastic people and have been part of a company with a superb culture.
“I would like to thank LV and the brokers for their immense support. However, the time has come for a new exciting challenge in my career which I will commence soon.”
Migration
Mike Crane, LV Broker managing director, told Insurance Age: “Following four very successful years at LV Broker, Euros has now left us.
“We’re incredibly grateful for everything he’s done and in particular the significant role he played in migrating our commercial business to Allianz, and with that project now complete both we and Euros felt the time was right for him to leave.
“We will miss him but we know he will go on to achieve great things elsewhere and we wish him all the best for the future.”
