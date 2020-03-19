Covid-19: FCA calls on insurers to treat customers fairly during crisis

Regulator sets out expectations amid coronavirus for travel, motor and home insurance, product suspensions and renewals as it highlights the important role of the broker in helping vulnerable customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out its expectations for general insurance firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulator noted that many consumers are currently in a vulnerable position because of the virus and urged insurers to be aware of the circumstances and show flexibility in their treatment of them.

The FCA stated: “We are likely to see customers’ behaviours change because of the pandemic. For example, this could mean that customers may need to work from home or commute by car. We would not expect to see their ability to claim impacted by circumstances over which they have little control.

“We expect firms to clearly communicate any policy exclusions that may impact the cover and use of individual policies. This applies both to new sales or changes to existing policies (either mid-term or at renewal) – they must clearly meet consumers’ demands and needs.”

Operational

According to the watchdog, it is essential that all general insurance firms have plans in place to manage the operational impact of the coronavirus.

It stated that it expects firms to:

Have sufficiently robust systems and controls to continue to operate effectively in a stressed situation with business continuity plans to manage this.

Have a senior manager responsible for business continuity and for managing the impact of coronavirus.

Act fairly, honestly and professionally in accordance with the best interests of customers.

Ensure that all customer communications are clear, fair and not misleading.

It further urged firms to consider the impact of staff absences and the need to ensure staff wellbeing.

Travel

Looking closer at travel insurance, the FCA stated that it expects firms to clearly communicate any policy exclusions that result from coronavirus to their existing customers.

Last week, LV paused the sale of travel insurance to new customers, and more providers, including Aviva, later took similar action.

The FCA detailed that when it comes to travel insurance renewals, it expects insurers to treat customers fairly, taking individual circumstances into account.

Motor and home

For motor and home insurance the regulator flagged that consumers may be concerned that working from home during the crisis conflicts with the cover under their current policy.

It added: “We expect motor and home insurers not to reject claims because of a consumer’s understandable temporary change in how they use their vehicle and their home address, in response to government advice and the emerging coronavirus situation.”

Suspensions and renewals

The FCA also addressed that many firms may decide to suspend some product offerings.

It stated that in these instances, the FCA’s expectations of firms are:

Firms must consider the needs of their customers carefully, in particular where the customer is relying on a renewal for continuity of cover. In such circumstances, it may not be treating customers fairly if a firm were to not renew (even though the product would otherwise be suspended).

Consumers who are due to renew their policy should have the policy coverage and exclusions clearly explained to them in all circumstances. Any exceptional cases of policyholder need should be considered by the insurer and all changes need to be clearly communicated.

Alternative products are not sold to consumers that do not meet their demands and needs, and not in their best interest.

In addition, the FCA urged firms making changes to existing policies at renewal to consider the existing requirements and follow the appropriate processes.

It stated: “If firms are changing their policies to exclude coronavirus, we expect them to make it very clear, in a prominent position, to those consumers whose policy is due to renew, that their policy has changed, and of the exclusion - both before renewal.”

Brokers

While most of the FCA’s guidance is aimed at insurers, the regulator highlighted that brokers “have a key role to play to help consumers understand the market, the impact of coronavirus, and search the market for products that meet their demands and needs”.

It added that brokers are encouraged to keep abreast of market developments in order to be able to advise their customers.

The regulator has also provided information for consumers about what they should see from their insurance provider during this time.

Professional

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive of the FCA, commented: “We have already seen some firms make significant efforts in difficult operating conditions.

“We expect all firms to be clear and not misleading whenever they communicate and be fair and professional in how they deal with their customers.”

He continued: “Customer behaviour is changing. We expect insurance firms to recognise this and treat their customers fairly, recognising the circumstances customers may find themselves in. We would not expect to see a customer’s ability to claim affected by circumstances over which they have little control.

“Any customer concerned about their insurance should consider contacting their provider with any questions they may have.”

