Pen and Markel agree £25m in equine capacity
Deal is a three-year renewal of an equine partnership that first began in 2017.
Pen Underwriting has secured £25m in capacity from Markel to support its equestrian business.
The signing of the three-year agreement follows an initial partnership between the two firms on equine insurance in 2017.
Pen Underwriting said the deal would “further consolidate Pen’s presence in the equestrian market”.
The MGA’s equestrian products are distributed through its delegated authority partners.
Partnership
Seb Simmonds, commercial director at Pen Underwriting, commented: “Partnering with Markel, as a renowned equine specialist, with such a strong reputation and track record in developing policy enhancements, has proved a brilliant way to ensure our coverholders — all of whom are equestrian specialists in their own right — and end customers receive the full benefit of our collective expertise.”
Juliet Redfern, managing director of equine and livestock at Markel, added: “We’re delighted to renew our partnership with Pen Underwriting, which supports our mutual long-term commitment to the equestrian sector.
“From the start of the partnership, the Pen team’s extensive expertise, ability to tailor solutions to wide-ranging customer needs and significant distribution strength have delivered huge value. Our Pen partnership continues to complement Markel’s existing equine footprint in the UK.”
Markel has written horse cover for more than 50 years.
