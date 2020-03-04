FSCS to pay out on four more insurance firms

The failed firms are JB Wilcock Insurance, Benson McGarvey Murdoch, Elite Insurance Company, and Quick-Sure Insurance.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) declared four insurance firms in default between 1 November 2019 and 31 January 2020.

The firms were JB Wilcock Insurance in Nelson, Benson McGarvey Murdoch in Nottingham, Elite Insurance Company in Grantham, and Quick-Sure Insurance in Gibraltar.

Elite entered administration in December 2019 and Quick-Sure followed in January 2020.

Default

The four insurance firms were part of 30 failed firms declared in default during the three-month period.

The declaration means the FSCS believes a firm is unable to pay claims for compensation made against it. This allows consumers to submit a claim for money lost to the FSCS directly.

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at the FSCS, commented: “FSCS provides protection when firms fail, reassuring people and enabling them to buy regulated financial products with confidence.

“We help put people back on track by offering a claims service that is fast and easy for our customers to use, offering support when our customers need it.”

Payments

At a briefing held in December 2019, the FSCS revealed it had paid out £276m to customers of failed firms Alpha, Enterprise and Gable.

The following month, the organisation revealed it would be increasing its broker levy for 2020/21.

The general insurance distribution class is expected to pay £23m for the financial year, up from £12m in 2019/20. The final level will be confirmed in April 2020.

The failures of Danish provider Qudos in April 2019 and Gibraltarian insurer Lamp in September 2019 have contributed to the need for more funds.

Brokers recommended the creation of a separate broker pot when surveyed by Insurance Age.

