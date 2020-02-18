QBE International posts rise in GWP but fall in underwriting result for 2019

The division, which includes its UK business, also saw an improved combined operating ratio of 95.4%.

QBE has reported a 5% rise in gross written premium to $4.92bn (£3.78bn) in its international division for the full year 2019.

In addition, its combined operating ratio for the international division, which includes its European Operations and its Asian business, improved to 95.4% in 2019 from 95.9% in 2018.

The division also saw net earned premiums fall to $4.09bn from $4.22bn in the preceding year and a dip in its underwriting result to $87m (2018: $170m).

In 2019, QBE moved its European Operations under the international division. Last year it reported GWP of £3.27bn and an insurance profit of £237m in its European business.

UK

The insurer did not provide any figures for its UK business.

QBE stated in its annual report: “After a slow start, UK lines improved as the year progressed.

“Financial lines and motor continue to attract the most significant increases while property and casualty experienced improved pricing in the second half.”

In its half year results for 2019, QBE said it expected the impact from the change in the discount rate to reach a total of $62m.

Group

Meanwhile, on Group level profit after tax grew by 41% to $550m (2018: $390m), while GWP saw a slight dip to $13.44bn (2018: $13.66bn).

COR for the Group deteriorated to 97.5% in 2019 from 95.7% in the preceding year.

Richard Pryce, chief executive officer for the international division, commented: “The effects of a prolonged period of soft trading conditions are now beginning to be felt across the industry.

“Trading conditions continue to improve in all geographies with momentum increasing during the second half of 2019.”

