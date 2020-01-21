Sir Adrian Montague to leave Aviva in 2020
The search for a successor is underway.
Aviva has confirmed that Sir Adrian Montague is set to retire as chairman of the insurer in 2020 once a successor has been appointed.
He has been chairman of the business since April 2015, having first joined as a non-executive director in January 2013.
According to Aviva, the board has begun the process of appointing a successor.
Aviva chief executive officer, Maurice Tulloch, recently revealed the insurer’s new strategy, which involved separating its GI and life businesses in the UK.
Last month, it was reported that the Aviva board was divided over Tulloch’s restructure plans.
The provider is also in the process of cutting its number of personal lines products down to 40 from 400.
Strategy
Montague commented: “When I became chairman in 2015 the Board asked me to commit to serve for at least five years.
“Now that Maurice has launched Aviva’s strategy, a new senior management team is in place and the Board has been refreshed, it is also time for a new chairman.
“In the meantime I remain committed to this great organisation which I am confident will deliver for all its customers, employees and shareholders.”
George Culmer, senior independent director, added: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our deep thanks to Adrian for his service, leadership and guidance over the past seven years.
“Adrian has chaired Aviva through a period of considerable change and departs with our very best wishes for the strong legacy he leaves.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Markerstudy forced to go "on hiatus" for new quotes in commercial lines
- Gallagher names North MD
- Hyperion reveals £300m spending pot and multiple deal wish list
- Pukka temporarily suspends trading
- Motor premiums may ‘reach the highest on record’
- FSCS levy hike reignites call for separate broker pot
- Claims inflation continues to bite at Hastings