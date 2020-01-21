Sir Adrian Montague to leave Aviva in 2020

The search for a successor is underway.

Aviva has confirmed that Sir Adrian Montague is set to retire as chairman of the insurer in 2020 once a successor has been appointed.

He has been chairman of the business since April 2015, having first joined as a non-executive director in January 2013.

According to Aviva, the board has begun the process of appointing a successor.

Aviva chief executive officer, Maurice Tulloch, recently revealed the insurer’s new strategy, which involved separating its GI and life businesses in the UK.

Last month, it was reported that the Aviva board was divided over Tulloch’s restructure plans.

The provider is also in the process of cutting its number of personal lines products down to 40 from 400.

Strategy

Montague commented: “When I became chairman in 2015 the Board asked me to commit to serve for at least five years.

“Now that Maurice has launched Aviva’s strategy, a new senior management team is in place and the Board has been refreshed, it is also time for a new chairman.

“In the meantime I remain committed to this great organisation which I am confident will deliver for all its customers, employees and shareholders.”

George Culmer, senior independent director, added: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our deep thanks to Adrian for his service, leadership and guidance over the past seven years.

“Adrian has chaired Aviva through a period of considerable change and departs with our very best wishes for the strong legacy he leaves.”

