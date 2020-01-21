CMA urges regulators to put "strong remedies" in place to end loyalty penalty

Government body welcomes the FCA's proposition to ban dual pricing as it publishes update a year on from the Citizens Advice super-complaint.

The Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has called on regulators to put in place sufficiently strong remedies to tackle dual pricing.

The government body has published an update outlining the progress made since Citizens Advice lodged its super-complaint about the loyalty penalty in September 2018.

It stated that while it has seen some positive activity, the work in the five identified markets, which include home insurance, is “far from complete”.

The CMA commented: “We recognise that the process of investigating markets and designing, testing and implementing effective remedies takes time. That said, it is important to remember that consumer detriment is on-going in the five markets.”

Ban

It further welcomed the proposed remedies published in the FCA’s interim report to its general insurance market study where the regulator slammed the home and motor insurance markets and stated it was considering a total ban on dual pricing practices.

Other potential remedies included requiring firms to automatically move consumers to cheaper equivalent deals and compelling insurers to publish information about price differentials between customers.

The CMA commented: “We welcome the candidate list of remedies which represent a good range of potential responses to the problems identified. We look forward to seeing a final set of remedies that are effective at addressing the scale of consumer detriment in this sector.”

According to the CMA, it has also recommended the FCA to consider:

Targeted pricing interventions and restrictions that limit price walking; and

How intermediaries can continue to benefit the home insurance market.

Commitment

The government body added: “The CMA remains committed to making sure the issues which have been identified in the super-complaint are effectively tackled in the five markets and across the whole economy.

“We will publish a further update in July 2020, at which point a number of the pieces of work underway will have reached significant milestones.”

The CMA has previously pledged to focus on making sure firms treat their customers fairly, as it launched an investigation as a response to the super-complaint.

In December 2018 it told the FCA to consider pricing intervention as it released the findings of its investigation.

