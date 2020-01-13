Former MS Amlin underwriter launches equine MGA

David Ashby Underwriting will service MS Amlin's livestock and bloodstock business as part of the agreement.

MS Amlin has announced the launch of specialist equine MGA David Ashby Underwriting (DAU).

The MGA was formed following the buyout of MS Amlin’s equine book of business and renewal rights by David Ashby.

Ashby was formerly managing director and principal underwriter for equine at the provider, and now will serve as CEO and CUO at the MGA.

MS Amlin will provide capacity to the MGA and a purchase agreement means DAU will service MS Amlin’s existing livestock and bloodstock business, which the provider said would ensure continuity for brokers and clients.

The MGA is forecast to achieve GWP of £25m in 2020.

Venture

Tom Clementi, AUL CEO at MS Amlin, commented: “DAU’s strong book of business will enable MS Amlin to retain its participation in the equine insurance market by underwriting via an MGA.

“We look forward to continuing our working relationship with David Ashby, who has long established himself as a market-leading equine underwriter, and supporting him in this new venture.”

Structure

MS Amlin will serve as leader underwriter for DAU, providing 50% of its capacity through a joint venture with Hiscox.

DAU is part of a new MGA management agency, BPB Underwriting Management, and will receive business support from Asta Underwriting Management.

Asta’s business support services include the provision of infrastructure, management and regulatory reporting to new MGAs.

Ashby added: “The confidence BPB Underwriting Management has shown in our team’s underwriting expertise has ensured that our business is off to a flying start and I’m confident that 2020 will be a great success.”

Strategy

In September 2019, MS Amlin announced plans to exit nine lines of business as part of a change in underwriting strategy.

The lines flagged for closure included bloodstock in P&C international.

The provider confirmed its exit from the aviation market the following month and announced that it would stop underwriting UK property and casualty business from 31 January 2020.

Commentators warned Insurance Age that redundancies at MS Amlin would be “inevitable” following the decision and that there would be wider repercussions for the broking community.

At the same time, a leadership reshuffle in November 2019 saw CEO Simon Beale exit the business.

