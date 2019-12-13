2019 in review: July's top stories

In July, the market was shocked by the departure of Amanda Blanc from Zurich after only nine months in the CEO EMEA role.

Several big stories hit the headlines in July. The market was shocked by the departure of Amanda Blanc after just nine months at Zurich. A similar level of interest was piqued upon her return to the market, with an Aviva NED position, in December. The recalculated Ogden rate also proved a hot button issue this year, with insurer grumblings continuing for months after the announcement. This was the time of the year when capacity crunch in construction really began to hit the headlines.