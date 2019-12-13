2019 in review: July's top stories
In July, the market was shocked by the departure of Amanda Blanc from Zurich after only nine months in the CEO EMEA role.
Several big stories hit the headlines in July. The market was shocked by the departure of Amanda Blanc after just nine months at Zurich. A similar level of interest was piqued upon her return to the market, with an Aviva NED position, in December. The recalculated Ogden rate also proved a hot button issue this year, with insurer grumblings continuing for months after the announcement. This was the time of the year when capacity crunch in construction really began to hit the headlines.
- Amanda Blanc leaves Zurich
Zurich Insurance Group confirmed that Amanda Blanc, CEO for EMEA and bank distribution and a member of the group’s executive committee, had resigned. Blanc previously held the UK CEO post at Axa, but left in April 2018 to join Zurich. She would later return to insurance in December 2019.
- Construction firm unable to find insurance due to lack of capacity
A shortage of capacity in the professional indemnity insurance and public liability insurance space resulted in approved inspector Aedis Regulatory Services being left without insurance. The building control service business said in a statement on its website that the type of insurance needed can only be accessed through a scheme approved by the government.
- Government reveals recalculated Ogden rate
The Ogden discount rate was increased from -0.75% to -0.25%, reducing the amount insurers have to pay to accident claimants. The new rate was effective from 5 August 2019. Insurers had been expecting a rate between zero and 1% following government communications.
- Danish regulator orders Gefion not to expand its business volume
The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) ordered unrated Danish provider Gefion not to increase its volumes of business. The decision followed on-site inspections by the DFSA. The regulator said it had reviewed Gefion’s business models, solvency, capital, capital plan and management system.
- News analysis: Insurer staff cuts spark broker concerns
Insurance Age surveyed the market following redundancy announcements from Allianz, LV, Aviva, Ageas and Axa. Brokers reacted with frustration that local relationships between brokers and insurers would be disrupted as a result of the decisions.
