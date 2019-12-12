CBL Insurance Europe ordered to cease paying claims
Ireland-based insurer was placed in administration in 2018.
The Central Bank of Ireland has ordered CBL Insurance Europe (CBLIE) to cease making claims payments with immediate effect.
This follows an update from CBLIE’s administrator on 6 December which the Central Bank said indicated a deteriorating financial position.
The insurer was ordered to stop writing business immediately on 20 February 2018.
Kieran Wallace of KPMG was appointed as a provisional administrator a week later. He was confirmed as administrator in March 2018.
CBLIE specialised in construction-related credit and financial surety insurance, professional indemnity insurance, property insurance and travel bonding and distributed products through brokers and MGAs around Europe.
Authorisation
The Central Bank stated that it will require the administrator to complete further work and provide additional information in relation to the financial position of the firm by the end of January 2020. It will then provide a further update.
It detailed that CBLIE has previously been regulated by the Central Bank, but its authorisation was withdrawn in February 2019.
Insurance Age has previously reported that CBLIE’s parent company, CBL Insurance in New Zealand, was placed into liquidation by the Auckland High Court in November 2018.
