Aviva Renewable Energy launches exclusively through UK brokers
Offering is targeting renewable energy companies that operate domestically and abroad.
Aviva has launched a renewable energy offering exclusively through UK brokers.
The insurer said the package of policies, titled Aviva Renewable Energy, had been designed to cover the needs of renewable energy companies in their home market as well as overseas.
The policies cover marine project cargo, construct and operations, third party liability, and terrorism.
Aviva said it has already begun working with several clients in the sector, spanning smaller national firms to those with international portfolios.
Comment
Patrick Tiernan, managing director of UK commercial lines at Aviva, commented: “This is an exciting time for Aviva as we look to support the critical growth ambitions necessary in the renewable energy sector to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.
“We are already working with our largest brokers and clients to ensure we can be their partner of choice as the UK economy prepares for carbon neutrality in 2050.”
Sustainability
Tiernan described Aviva Renewable Energy as the latest step in the insurer’s “sustainability journey”.
He continued: “At the start of 2019, Aviva UK exited the standalone operational fossil fuel power market as part of its commitment to help tackle climate change.”
In July 2019, Aviva was founding signatory of the finance principles of the ‘Powering Past Coal Alliance’.
The insurer also claims that, in 2006, it was the first global insurer to become carbon neutral.
Team
Aviva Renewable Energy is provided through a single underwriting team.
The team includes Matthew Gordon, deputy CUO and head of specialty; Victoria Kent, head of renewable energy and engineering; and Nick Evans, renewable energy underwriting manager.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- MS Amlin restructures and reveals leadership changes
- Markerstudy promises to meet deadline as multi-million loan payment looms
- Drug-gang ghost broker sentenced
- UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
- News analysis: Are brokers still in love with Gibraltar insurers?
- Marsh Commercial argues small business centres will succeed
- Markerstudy confirms loan deal with QIC