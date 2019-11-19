FSCS urges Alpha latent defect customers to submit claims

Scheme has in total paid out £31m in premium refund compensation to 229,000 Alpha policyholders following the collapse of the unrated Danish insurer in May 2018.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has urged thousands of Alpha Insurance A/S (Alpha) latent defect policyholders to submit their premium refund claim.

Unrated Danish insurer Alpha was declared bankrupt in May 2018 and FSCS confirmed in August this year that it would compensate its latent defect policyholders.

This followed the collapse of a proposed deal arranged by BCR Legal Group to provide replacement cover.

CRL Management, an appointed representative of BCR Legal Group, stopped writing new business in September as a result of the failed deal. In October it entered a company voluntary arrangement ahead of likely being wound up.

Compensation

According to the FSCS, it has so far refunded around 14,000 Alpha latent defect policyholders.

In total, the scheme has paid £31m in premium refund compensation to 229,000 Alpha policyholders, across a variety of products including motor, GAP and latent defect insurance.

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at FSCS, said: “FSCS has refunded thousands of Alpha latent defect policyholders but there are thousands more across the UK that we have been unable to pay as we do not have their details.

“We ask that they go online and submit their claim on the Alpha portal so that we can pay them as soon as possible.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.