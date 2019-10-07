XL Catlin settles law suit against Rural Insurance Group - report

Law360 says breach of contract law suit related to a deal between the two companies in 2014.

XL Catlin Insurance Company has settled a breach of contract law suit which it brought against Rural Insurance Group, reports Law360.

According to the article, the Axa XL subsidiary filed a claim in the High Court in August, which said that Yorkshire-based Rural had only paid £101,000 of £2.42m it allegedly owed under a deal in 2014.

XL Catlin claimed that Rural was in breach of trust and fiduciary duty for not keeping the funds separate from its own. The two businesses reached a settlement agreement on 3 October.

A spokesperson for Axa XL declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age. Rural could not be reached for comment.

