Tokio Marine Kiln restructures management

Charles Franks steps down as CEO and moves to assume new responsibilities within Tokio Marine Group.

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has revealed that after eleven years as chief executive officer, Charles Franks is assuming new responsibilities within the Tokio Marine Group (TMG).

Franks will be succeeded by Brad Irick as CEO of TMK from 1 January 2020. He will remain a member of the TMK board.

Insurance Age revealed last month that TMK had closed its office in Birmingham. This followed the firm’s decision to place its UK arm, Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance, into run-off.

The insurer stated that under Franks’ leadership, the company has grown from £750m to £2bn in gross written premium. As part of the succession process, he will remain in position until the end of 2019 to facilitate an orderly handover period.

Strategy

Meanwhile, Irick has held the role of deputy chief executive officer of TMK since August 2018. Since joining TMK, he has worked closely with Franks on all aspects of the business, including the development of the company’s strategy.

Irick has previously served as chief financial officer at Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC) since 2010, and has also spent 21 years in the insurance practice of PwC.

In addition, TMK has named Nick Hutton-Penman as deputy chief executive officer, effective from 1 October 2019.

Hutton-Penman joins TMK from TMHCC International in London where he fulfilled several roles in his 17-year career including chief operating officer of the HCC International Group and CEO of HCC Underwriting Agency.

The provider also noted that Paul Culham, TMK chief underwriting officer, is stepping down after 32 years with the company. He will leave at the end of September and his successor will be announced in due course.

Transition

Chris Williams, chairman of TMK Group, said: “Charles has demonstrated exemplary leadership over the past eleven years, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to him.

“The board and I are grateful for his continued expertise as the company transitions to the new leadership team.”

He continued: “In Brad we have found a talented and dynamic leader. He has done an excellent job over the past year, demonstrating focus and strategic thinking.

“Brad’s experience in specialist insurance, finance and mergers and acquisitions will be complemented by Nick’s excellent operational credentials, and I have every confidence their leadership will propel the business forward.”

Moment

Franks added: “After more than a decade leading TMK, this is the right moment for me to hand over the reins.

“Successful leadership requires deep expertise as well as fresh thinking, and in Brad and Nick, TMK has found a formidable combination.”

He continued: “On behalf of the whole executive team, I would like to thank Paul for his enormous contribution to TMK and for his support to me personally during his tenure.

“He has been instrumental in the business’ continued development and I wish him every success for the future.”

Irick said: “Our exceptional talent, relationships and innovative thinking position us well for success, and I look forward to driving the business forward with renewed focus and energy.”

