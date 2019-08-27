Over four million drivers stuck in £982m insurance loyalty trap

Research by GoCompare shows 44% of drivers let their car insurance automatically renew, with customers overpaying by £982m a year.

A survey by GoCompare Car Insurance has found that 4.1 million motorists are overpaying for their car cover by £982m a year by allowing their insurer to automatically renew their policy.

The GoCompare Car Insurance’s Auto-Renewal Study discovered that at their last renewal, 44% of drivers let their insurance automatically renew, 13% did so without shopping around.

Automatic renewal

The price comparison website noted that the following reasons had been given to why drivers may renew automatically:

22% assumed insurers offered the cheapest premium the previous year and would carry this over to the following year

21% said switching is a lot of hassle

19% had loyalty to their insurer

10% did not have enough confidence to change

10% wanted to avoid the hassle of cancelling a monthly direct debit

7% found the thought of switching insurer difficult

It also discovered that the way motorists pay for their insurance cover affected the likelihood of them shopping around when it comes to renewal. Motorists who pay for their insurance every month instead of annually are 55% more likely to let their policy automatically renew.

Pay schedule

Just under a third (31%) of motorists pay for their insurance on a monthly basis, yet drivers from the lowest earnings groups are 36% more likely to pay monthly.

The aggregator explained that though monthly payments enable customers to spread the cost of their policy, insurers often impose fees and interest charges which make this the most expensive way to get insured. This means that it is usually those who can least afford cover, who end up paying extra.

Findings from the research also show that only 37% of drivers compare what they paid for their insurance last year with their renewal offer while only 20% read through their renewal information to check for any changes the cover includes.

Compulsory excess

In reference to changes to excess amounts, respondents who said they had no idea if their compulsory excess had increased or not are 26% more likely to let their car insurance renew automatically, with 7% admitting they aren’t sure of what a compulsory excess is.

CEO and founder of GoCompare, Lee Griffin said: “Insurers typically use their most competitive offers to attract new customers and rely on existing customers’ apathy to charge higher renewal prices - it’s time for people to take control of their finances and consider how much they could be saving by switching.

“Drivers could also find themselves left out of pocket if they’re not keeping an eye on rises to compulsory excess amounts.”

Griffin added: “Some drivers agree to pay a higher amount towards the cost of a claim in return for a lower premium.

“However, if these drivers make a claim, their voluntary excess is added to the insurer’s compulsory excess – which can add up to a considerable sum.”

Dual pricing

The Financial Conduct Authority is currently investigating how insurers are charging motor and home customers and recently strengthened its position on dual pricing.

In February, Insurance Age reported that customer trust in the home and motor insurance market had fallen. At the time, GoCompare published research that claimed loyal customers lost out to the tune of £1.2bn due to auto-renewals.

In April, a poll conducted by the aggregator showed that that half of drivers surveyed felt it should be illegal for insurers to reserve best prices for new customers at the expense of loyal policyholders.

