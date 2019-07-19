The Insurance Age Podcast: 19 July 2019
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.
Content director, Jonathan Swift, and editor, Siân Barton weigh-in on the Ogden rate, business clones and capacity as they examine the top stories for the week commencing 15 July 2019.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
The top stories were:
- Government reveals recalculated Ogden Rate
-
Construction firm unable to find insurance due to lack of capacity
-
-
-
Documents reveal Government Actuary recommended a 0.25% discount rate
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 19 July 2019
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Construction firm unable to find insurance due to lack of capacity
- FCA warns of Moneysupermarket clone
- Fact file: What’s the story with the Ogden Rate?
- Hastings expects £8.4m hit from Ogden rate change
- Blog: What is JCT 21.2.1 insurance, and who needs it?
- Victor reaches out to brokers following CEO change
- FCA reiterates dual pricing concerns