The Insurance Age Podcast: 19 July 2019

  • Insurance Age staff
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.

Content director, Jonathan Swift, and editor, Siân Barton weigh-in on the Ogden rate, business clones and capacity as they examine the top stories for the week commencing 15 July 2019.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

The top stories were:

  1. Government reveals recalculated Ogden Rate

  2. Construction firm unable to find insurance due to lack of capacity

  3. Insurers disappointed by the new discount rate

  4. FCA warns of MoneySuperMarket clone

  5. Documents reveal Government Actuary recommended a 0.25% discount rate

 

