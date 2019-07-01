Danish watchdog orders Gefion to recalculate solvency level

Regulator says the unrated Danish provider has a solvency ratio of 105% after assessment.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) has stated that Gefion Insurance’s solvency ratio is 105% as of 31 May, instead of the 130% Gefion posted in its Solvency Report in June.

The Danish provider was forced to take action earlier this year, after its solvency ratio dropped to 72%.

The motor insurer stated that these actions included a cash injection, along with an increased level of reinsurance with an existing reinsurer.

Requirements

The regulator said in a statement: “The DFSA has finalised its assessment of the company’s use of the adjustment for the loss-absorbing capacity of deferred taxes in the calculation of the Solvency Capital Requirement.

“It was the opinion of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority that Gefion Insurance A/S did not fulfil the necessary requirements to be able to reduce its Solvency Capital Requirement with the loss-absorbing capacity of deferred taxes.”

It continued: “Therefore, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority ordered the company not to use the loss-absorbing capacity of deferred taxes in its calculation of the Solvency Capital Requirement.

“The company has calculated the consequence of the order on the solvency position of the company. The calculation showed that Gefion Insurance A/S on 31 May 2019 had a solvency ratio of 1.05 after being compliant with the order.”

The DFSA launched an inspection in Gefion in November 2018, and the regulator noted that this is still ongoing.

Capital

Gefion stated on its website that it does not agree with the DFSA’s decision.

The provider explained that the regulator’s decision was based on the assessment that Gefion will not be able to “re-establish the company’s own funds quickly enough after an immediate occurrence of a hypothetical 200-year event where Gefion Insurance would lose its entire capital”.

Gefion’s statement continued: “Gefion Insurance has argued that it will be possible for the company to raise sufficient capital, and the company will therefore be able to continue to do business even in a hypothetical 200-year event.

“In the period April 2018 to May 2019 alone, capital increases of EUR12.3m have been completed. Furthermore, Gefion Insurance is still in on-going discussions about further capital increases.”

The provider added: “However, in the current situation, it has not been possible to convince the DFSA of this and Gefion Insurance has therefore chosen to take note of the order, even though Gefion Insurance is still of the opinion that it – in line with other insurance companies – has had no reason to change its practice due to a lack of common European guidelines in the area.”

Earlier this year, Gefion was ordered to re-publish its 2017 annual report and half year report for 2018 with supplementary and corrective information by the DFSA.

Unrated

Gefion provides backing to UK MGAs including Pukka and Bollington’s Anjuna Underwriting.

Unrated Danish capacity has been in the news a lot lately after the collapse of Alpha Insurance in 2018. At the time, taxi specialist broker Cover My Cab moved its policyholders from Alpha to Gefion.

In December last year, motor and pet provider Qudos also went bankrupt.

Insurance Age also revealed last year that Close Brothers had reassessed its relationship with Gefion and would only write recourse policies for Gefion Insurance-backed products as of 1 November 2018.

In addition, Premium Credit said in October last year that it had the provider under “active review”.

