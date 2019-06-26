Aon’s Julie Page joins CII board

In a separate move members of the professional body also voted in favour if modernising its by-laws.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed the former Personal Finance Society (PFS) president, Nick Turner, as president of the overall body’s board.

The move for Turner, currently chairman of NFU Mutual subsidiary, MISL, has paved the way for Aon UK CEO, Julie Page, to join the CII board as deputy president.

The professional body also announced today (26 June) that its members had voted in favour of modernising its by-laws.

The changes won the support of members at the CII’s annual general meeting, which took place today in York.

The by-law changes will now be put to Privy Council for final approval to form part of the professional body’s constitution.

Changes

The planned changes include:

Introduction of a new Chartered title – A Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agent title is set to be introduced to align the Chartered titles available from the CII .

. Modernising general meetings (including the AGM ) – Members will be able to electronically attend and participate in general meetings.

) – Members will be able to electronically attend and participate in general meetings. An independent chair will be appointed to the Board – Having an Independent chair rather than the president acting as chair will enable the president to focus on their ambassadorial role. The chair will be appointed for a maximum of six years to drive strategy, ensure compliance with relevant regulations and governance practice, and progress the CII ’s public trust agenda effectively.

Having an Independent chair rather than the president acting as chair will enable the president to focus on their ambassadorial role. The chair will be appointed for a maximum of six years to drive strategy, ensure compliance with relevant regulations and governance practice, and progress the ’s public trust agenda effectively. The Board will have four engagement members – These roles will be open to any CII member who has current experience of member engagement (such as local institute council members, members of PFS regions, members of the international advisory groups, etc) and mechanisms will be developed to ensure they can engage with all members.

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, said: “These are important changes as they allow for much broader representation across the entire insurance profession.

“Underwriters are a significant community within our membership, and introducing this new designation will help to support, develop and maintain the high standards and best practice this specific sector adheres to.”

She added: “Also, enabling members to attend and participate in important meetings electronically means that no one need be excluded, which will benefit both the CII and our membership going forward.”

