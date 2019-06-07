Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

  • Insurance Age staff
The Insurance Age team examine the most read stories for the week commencing 3 June 2019.

Join Insurance Age editor, Siân Barton, news editor, Ida Axling, and new commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham and they talk about the news that got brokers interested over the past five days.

Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Insurance Age's top five stories for the week starting 3 June 2019:

  1. Boris Johnson Biba pay revealed
  2. PIB buys Cobra
  3. Government launches IPT review
  4. Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs over three years
  5. Aviva CFO steps down ahead of rumoured reorganisation

