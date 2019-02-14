Axa retail MD Gareth Howell departs

He will be replaced by Laurent Matras, MD for personal intermediary and corporate partners, on an interim basis.

Gareth Howell, executive managing director of Axa retail, is set to leave Axa UK at the end of February 2019.

The insurer stated that Laurent Matras, managing director for personal intermediary and corporate partners will take over the role on an interim basis while it considers the long-term options.

Matras will join commercial intermediary MD Jon Walker and Waseem Malik, executive MD, claims, on the Axa Insurance leadership team with effect from 1 March 2019.

Howell’s future plans have not been revealed.

Transition

Claudio Gienal, chief executive of Axa UK & Ireland, commented: “I am grateful that Laurent has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis as we consider all our options.

“His knowledge of the business and years of expertise will ensure a smooth transition.”

He concluded: “I would like to thank Gareth for his seven years of service and his contribution to Axa UK. I wish him well for the future.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.