Axa retail MD Gareth Howell departs
He will be replaced by Laurent Matras, MD for personal intermediary and corporate partners, on an interim basis.
Gareth Howell, executive managing director of Axa retail, is set to leave Axa UK at the end of February 2019.
The insurer stated that Laurent Matras, managing director for personal intermediary and corporate partners will take over the role on an interim basis while it considers the long-term options.
Matras will join commercial intermediary MD Jon Walker and Waseem Malik, executive MD, claims, on the Axa Insurance leadership team with effect from 1 March 2019.
Howell’s future plans have not been revealed.
Transition
Claudio Gienal, chief executive of Axa UK & Ireland, commented: “I am grateful that Laurent has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis as we consider all our options.
“His knowledge of the business and years of expertise will ensure a smooth transition.”
He concluded: “I would like to thank Gareth for his seven years of service and his contribution to Axa UK. I wish him well for the future.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Insurer
POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE
Most read
- Up to 275 jobs at risk at Axa XL in the UK
- Ghost broker jailed for two years
- Ex Howden director Karen Allen leaves SSL Endeavour
- Brokers' Brexit worries are growing, says Aviva
- Consolidation opens up opportunities, says Romero boss
- Towergate’s Andy Parkin resurfaces at Gauntlet
- Legal Protection Group confirms loss of Inter Hannover capacity