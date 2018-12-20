Direct Line planning £400m offer for L&G's GI business - report
News of a potential sale was first revealed earlier this month.
Direct Line Group is forming a £400m bid for the general insurance (GI) arm of Legal & General, according to Sky News.
A spokesperson for Direct Line told Insurance Age that the company cannot comment on market speculation.
Similarly, a spokesperson for L&G said the insurer would not be commenting on the report.
The media organisation revealed earlier this month that L&G had appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners to explore the sale of its general insurance operations.
Non-core
The latest article reported that several insurers and financial investors are looking into making offers for L&G’s GI business, which is understood to be seen as “non-core” by the company’s chief executive officer Nigel Wilson.
L&G’s half year results for 2018 showed a pre-tax loss of £14m for general insurance business.
