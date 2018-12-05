Aviva aims to disrupt the market with new subscription-style product

Provider to tackle dual pricing with new home and motor offering.

Aviva has launched a subscription-style insurance product, which it said was designed to address consumer concerns with the industry such as dual pricing.

AvivaPlus is initially a direct product, which the provider stated offers flexible cover, monthly payments with no APR, no charges to cancel or change the policy and a renewal price guarantee.

It is available for home and car insurance, but Aviva noted that it was looking to extend it to more product lines in the future.

Brokers

Aviva managing director of intermediaries Phil Bayles confirmed to Insurance Age that the insurer will be talking to brokers about expanding the product to the broker market, but pointed to a number of complications.

These include building it onto a number of different software houses.

“The offering is pretty complex and it’s a bundle of different products so trying to replicate that is not going to be easy,” Bayles noted.

He added: “But the same need is there and this isn’t something we’re doing to give an advantage to our direct channel.

“We will try to work with chosen brokers to deliver it, but it’s not straight-forward because of the obstacle of working through software houses.”

Bayles further stated that the broker proposition was likely to be different from the direct product, but that some of the features would be applicable to the broker market.

“I don’t think we’ll get anyone saying they want an exact AvivaPlus product, but we’ll get people trying to move away from the annual cycle and flatten out new versus renewal pricing,” he explained.

However, Bayles would not give a time-frame for when the product would be available to brokers.

Dual pricing

Adam Beckett, product and propositions director at Aviva, highlighted that a key feature of the offering was the renewal price guarantee.

“This means existing customers will always pay the same or a better price than an equivalent new business customer that comes to us,” Beckett continued.

“That’s designed to face into the sentiment that customers are feeling like they have to work the market to get the best deal.”

The Financial Conduct Authority has recently launched an investigation into dual pricing in home and motor insurance, after the industry was slammed by Citizens Advice in a dual pricing super-complaint.

Beckett noted that Aviva had been working on the new product for 18 months and that the provider had “heard the momentum building in terms of the way consumers were feeling about dual pricing”.

Disruption

He described AvivaPlus as a “disruptive” proposition, which would challenge parts of the insurance value chain.

Bayles agreed, adding: “There’s a chain built up around personal lines, where people suck people in on unrealistic new business prices and then look to make money through either putting up the price significantly for renewals or by charging very high instalment charges for credit or charging fees for changing address.

“Some players make high profit margins from things around the edges and what we’re doing is deliberately getting rid of those charges.”

Insurance Age revealed in November that Aviva was emailing customers after failing to follow renewal transparency rules.

Beckett concluded: “We hadn’t interpreted all of the renewal rules in quite the way they were intended for some customers.

“What we were doing was amending the process to make sure we’ve got it right going forward. We’re committed to writing to customers and making sure they know.”

